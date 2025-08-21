Jharkhand: 14-year-old girl abducted and raped, Tauheed arrested; hunt on for his aide, Hasan

A shocking incident of kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old ninth-grade student has come to the light in the Sisai police station area of the Gumla district in Jharkhand. The primary accused, Tauheed Ansari has been apprehended by law enforcement while his accomplice Hasan Ansari remains at large.



According to reports, the victim is enrolled in a private educational institution. Tauheed had been stalking her and relentlessly harrasing her to talk to him. On the morning of 18th August, as she was en route to school, he forced her to ride on his motorcycle to a secluded location. Afterward, Hasan arrived in a vehicle and together they took her to Masaria Dam in the Ghaghra block where Tauheed violated her under the threat of death.



The family came to know about the crime when the minor returned home. The cops submitted a case under the POCSO Act after a complaint lodged by her mother. Tauheed was apprehended on 20th August and subsequently incarcerated. The authorities are actively conducting raids to arrest Hasan.