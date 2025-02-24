‘Jo log pashuon ka chaara kha sakte hain..’, PM Modi takes a dig at convict Lalu Prasad Yadav’s fodder scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bihar on Monday, February 24, where he launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Without naming Lalu Yadav, who has been convicted in fodder scam, PM Modi said, “Jo log pashuon kaa chaara kha sakte hain, woh in stithiyon ko kabhi nahi badal sakte. (Those who can eat fodder meant for animals can never change the situation)”

Notably, a special CBI Court in Ranchi had sentenced former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment and a Rs 60 lakh fine in the Fodder scam case.

PM Modi made these remarks after releasing the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and he was comparing the situation of farmers before and after his ascent to power.

“Had this government not been in power, my farmer brothers and sisters across the country would not have received the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,” PM Modi added.