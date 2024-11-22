Trudeau govt claims it never accused PM Modi, S Jaishankar and Ajit Doval of ‘criminal activity’ in Canada, had earlier hailed baseless RCMP allegations

On Friday (22nd November), the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government claimed that it had never accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) chief Ajit Doval of any criminal activity in Canada.

While distancing itself from the controversy, it said, “On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India.”

“The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate,” it concluded.

What a mess. Canada now says there is no link between Modi and criminal activities on its soil. pic.twitter.com/qgtfYOylp1 — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) November 22, 2024

On 14th October this year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) made outrageous allegations against the Indian government and accused it of carrying out extra-territorial killings on Canadian soil.

The RCMP claimed to have discovered a series of violent threats targeting the South Asian community in Canada, specifically those linked to the pro-Khalistani movement.

These threats include homicides and extortions and have persisted despite the efforts of Canadian law enforcement agencies.

The RCMP said it created a multidisciplinary team in February 2024 to investigate the criminal activities “orchestrated” by agents of the Indian government on Canadian soil. These baseless allegations received overwhelming support from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.