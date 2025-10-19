The Ahmedabad Juvenile Justice Board has rejected bail for the accused Muslim minor who stabbed a Hindu student to death at a Seventh Day School. The board agreed with the prosecution, who argued that the crime was too serious and the accused was not in a healthy state of mind to be released.

In the hearing, the Assistant Public Prosecutor AK Tiwari claimed that the assault appeared to be a planned attack, as the minor had come to school with a weapon. He emphasised that there was a risk of releasing the accused, putting other children in danger, and that his psychological condition is a significant concern. The lawyers also blamed the guardian for the horrific tragedy and for being very irresponsible.

There was also an important point that the accused praised the famous criminal, Pablo Escobar. Mr Tiwari told the court that the boy used to often refer to himself as Escobar and had even spelt the name in his school books, which he mentioned as reflecting a dangerous mindset.

While the Juvenile Justice Act generally thinks about bail for juveniles after counselling, the board ruled in favour of the prosecution’s contentions. Upon considering everything, Principal Magistrate MV Pandya of the Juvenile Justice Board formally rejected the application for bail, and the minor will stay in custody.