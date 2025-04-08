‘I will not tolerate this savage woman MP:’ Kalyan Banerjee blasts Mahua Moitra, infighting within the TMC becomes public

On Tuesday (8th April), Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee lambasted Mahua Moitra while speaking to the media.

The development comes hours after leaked chats from TMC’s WhatsApp group went viral on social media.

Without taking names, Banerjee remarked, “How can you expect decent behaviour from someone who says during election that xxx is the source of her energy? All of you have seen that video.”

“Can you imagine this? Two people can have a fight but will you call CISF officials to arrest? She was showing her power as Lok Sabha MP. What am I then?” he added.

A defiant Kalyana Banerjee, one of the TMC MP, who had a bitter altercation with someone he described as ‘versatile international lady’… pic.twitter.com/JSieKoVynw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 8, 2025

“If my party tells me to leave, then, I will do it. However, I will not tolerate these savage women MPs,” Banerjee brazened out.

He made it crystal clear, “Only because a woman is beautiful and can speak fluent English, it doesn’t meant that she can insult men. There is a limit to things.”

The TMC MP highlighted, “There are no allegations against me. People like her have allegations against her and have shamed the party.”

Kalyan Banerjee also said that he would abdicate if Mamata Banerjee asked him to do so.