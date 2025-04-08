In an embarrassing turn of events for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared on X (formerly Twitter) the screenshots of alleged WhatsApp chats between TMC MPs Kirti Azad and Kalyan Banerjee having a war of words. The heated exchange between the two unfolded in the purported official WhatsApp group ‘AITC MP 2024’ of TMC MPs over a woman leader at the Election Commission’s office.

“On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation. It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the EC. However, the MP carrying the memorandum skipped the Parliament meeting and went directly to the EC,” Malviya posted on 7th April and in a quoted post, he clarified that the alleged incident unfolded on 4th April 2025, not 2024.

“This angered another MP, who confronted him when they came face to face at the Commission. A heated exchange followed, with the two shouting at each other — so much so that one of them asked the police personnel present to intervene. The matter escalated quickly and reached Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly asked both MPs to stand down,” the BJP leader added.

According to Amit Malviya, the news of clash of TMC MPs soon reached West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who asked both Banerjee and Azad to exercise restraint.

“But the feud didn’t end there. It spilled over into the ‘AITC MP 2024’ WhatsApp group, where warring camps took sides and traded barbs. And in the middle of it all, the question still lingers: who exactly is the “versatile international lady”? That mystery is one for the world to unravel,” he added.

As per the screenshots of the purported WhatsApp chats between TMC MPs, Kalyan Banerjee took a subtle jibe at Kirti Azad as he wrote, “Today I Congratulate the gentleman who opened the beautiful activities of versatile international lady. That day not a single boyfriend of her stood behind her. This foolish man whom she wanted to be arrested by BSF, stood behind her. Today of course 30 years famous player stood behind her to get me arrested.”

Responding to this, Kirti Azad wrote as per the chat, “Take it easy Kalyan. You have had one too many. Don’t act like a juvenile delinquent. You have been entrusted with a very serious responsibility by Didi to everyone along with you. So relax, have a nice sleep. I have no axe to grind with you. I humbly request you as a senior in age to me, not in politics to kindly take everyone together. Stop your childish and erratic behaviour. Act like an adult. Don’t instigate anybody. Think with the cool mind. Good night.”

In another post, Amit Malviya said that after a verbal altercation inside the ECI’s premises, the clashing TMC MPs continued to slander the “versatile international lady”.

Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady (VIL)’…



“Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady (VIL)’… This is the stuff legends are made of!” Malviya posted on X along with short video clips of TMC MPs having a heated exchange.