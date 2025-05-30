Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise for saying “Kannada born out of Tamil”, says will do so only if he is wrong

Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan has stirred a major controversy by saying that the Kannada language was born out of Tamil. Ever since his controversial statement, pro-Kannada activists have been protesting against him, and have demanded an apology from him. Even the politicians from Karnataka have criticised Kamal Haasan for his statement.

However, looks like no apology is forthcoming from the actor. Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise for his statement.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, who is set to become a Rajya Sabha MP debut with support from the DMK Party, said that he would have apologised if he felt his remarks were wrong.

Kamal Haasan further said, “I’ve been threatened before, but love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra (Pradesh), and Kerala is true. Only those with an agenda would suspect otherwise.”