Pro-Kannada group files complaint against Kamal Haasan for his ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’ remark

Tamil actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan stirred controversy during a promotional event for his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ when he said that Tamil language gave birth to Kannada. Pro-Kannada activists have been outraged against the actor’s remarks and protesting against it.

Now, a pro-Kannada group has filed a police complaint against Kamal Haasan for his remark. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has filed a formal complaint against the actor for his remark on the Kannada language and has sought legal action against him. The complaint states that Haasan’s statement has hurt the Kannada language and the sentiments of Kannadigas.

The group led by Praveen Shetty, lodged a complaint at the RT Nagar police station in Bengaluru demanding legal action against the actor.

Notably, Kamal Haasan is set to become a Rajya Sabha MP n the upcoming elections thanks to the backing from Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK.