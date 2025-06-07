Assam: Police arrest Sanidul Islam after he threatens to slaughter Hindus like cows and goats

On Friday (6th June), the Kamrup police in Assam arrested Sanidul Islam (aka Sunny Miya Bhai) for threatening to slaughter Hindus like cows and goats ahead of Bakri Eid.

In a tweet, the police informed, “Kamrup Police has apprehended Sanidul Islam alias Sunny Bhai of Pathalipara, Boko, Kamrup, for posting communally offensive comment in Instagram . Necessary legal action is being initiated.”

Kamrup Police has apprehended Sanidul Islam alias Sunny Bhai of Pathalipara, Boko, Kamrup, for posting communally offensive comment in Instagram . Necessary legal action is being initiated .@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/bJmRyDsw44 — Kamrup Police (@KamrupPolice) June 6, 2025

The development was also confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on Friday (6th June).

In a video posted on Instagram, Sanidul Islam (aka Sunny Miya Bhai) was heard saying, “You people (Hindus) don’t know who the Miyas are, and we have no fear. Every year we celebrate Bakri Eid.”

“We will cut you like goats and cows, just like in Qurbani. Remember that,” he further threatened the Hindu community.