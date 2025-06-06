Assam: Muslim man threatens to slaughter Hindus like cows and goats in viral Instagram video

On Wednesday (4th June), a Muslim man from Assam named ‘Sunny Miya Bhai’ threatened to slaughter Hindus like cattle in an Instagram video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The accused was identified as ‘Sunny Miya Bhai’, who runs the Instagram handle ‘sunnybhai6908’.

In the video, he was heard saying, “You people (Hindus) don’t know who the Miyas are, and we have no fear. Every year we celebrate Bakri Eid.”

“We will cut you like goats and cows, just like in Qurbani. Remember that,” he threatened the Hindu community

‘Sunny Miya Bhai’ has 2.4K followers on Instagram. His video threatening to murder Hindus garnered more than 44000 likes.

Netizens are now demanding the arrest of the accused.

Screebgrab of the Instagram profile of Sunny Miya Bhai

Earlier, the Assam police arrested a Muslim woman named Habiba Khatun who labelled Hindu Goddesses Durga and Kali as Nangi (naked).