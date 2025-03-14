Kannada actress Ranya Rao denied bail in ₹12.56 crore gold smuggling case

On Friday (March 14), the Special Court of Economic Offences denied bail to Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, who is accused of gold smuggling.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Tarun Raju, has been placed in judicial custody for 15 days as the investigation continues.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai, seizing gold bars valued at ₹12.56 crore.

Further searches at her residence led to the discovery of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash.

During questioning, authorities found that Tarun Raju played a key role in the smuggling operation, allegedly managing the transportation and distribution of the gold within India.

Both individuals have been arrested and charged under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.