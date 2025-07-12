Kannada TV actress Manjula C Shruti stabbed by husband, hospitalised

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru’s Muneshwara Layout, popular Kannada TV actress Manjula C Shruti was attacked by her husband Amresh, who has now been arrested. The incident took place on July 4, 2025.

According to media reports, Amresh first sprayed chili spray on Manjula and then stabbed her with a knife. Hearing her screams, neighbors rushed in, prompting Amresh to flee. The neighbors immediately took Manjula to the hospital, where she is currently recovering and said to be stable.

Manjula and Amresh were married 20 years ago and have two children. Though they had been living separately for some time, they had recently started living together again. However, frequent arguments reportedly continued between them.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, which has sent shockwaves through the Kannada television industry.