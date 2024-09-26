Kanpur Test to be Shakib Al Hasan’s last – Bangladeshi great says, and talks about moving to USA following regime change

Bangladesh all-rounder, and the greatest cricketer in the country’s history, Shakib Al Hasan said on Thursday, September 26, that the second Test match against India in Kanpur can be his last if he does not get a farewell match at home. Shakib has expressed his desire that he wants his last Test match to be in Mirpur in Bangladesh.

One of the best all-rounders in the game, Shakib, made the announcement on Thursday, ahead of Bangladesh’s second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which is starting on September 27.

The greatest ever Bangladesh cricketer said that he hopes to play his final Test match in front of a home crowd at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. However, he said that security concerns might prevent him from fulfilling that wish.