Karnataka: BBMP launches scheme to feed stray dogs with meat, chicken and eggs, allocates Rs 2.8 crore for daily meals for dogs all over Bengaluru

In Karnataka, the government has reportedly started a scheme to feed stray dogs across Bengaluru city. As per reports, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has floated a ₹2.8 crore tender to provide daily meals that will include meat, chicken and eggs to thousands of dogs in each of the city’s eight municipal zones.

As per reports, the BBMP circular reads that a proposal is invited for feeding “community dogs” at designated feeding spots, capped at a maximum of 4000 dogs a day. Rs 36 lakhs has been allocated for each zone per year, totalling to Rs 2.88 lakhs per year.

In October 2024, the BBMP had announced a pilot project, named ‘Kukur Tihar’ after the Nepalese festival for dogs, to set up feeding stations across eight zones in the city, to provide meals to the city’s estimated 2.7 lakhs stray dogs. BBMP Special Commissioner S. Vikas had stated that the initiative is to address the fear of stray dogs and to ensure the ‘hungry’ dogs do not bite people.

He had added that the project is part of the BBMP’s One Health initiative under which pourakarmikas, health officials, animal lovers, pet owners and interested citizens will collect leftover food from hotels and restaurants and feed it to stray dogs at designated feeding spots.