Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Karnataka: Hundreds of truck drivers stop delivery of foodgrains under Congress govt’s ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme citing unpaid dues worth over 260 crores

 In Karnataka, hundreds of truck drivers have halted the delivery of food grains under the state government’s Anna Bhagya scheme over unpaid dues. The truck drivers have reportedly not been paid since the month of February. 

The truck drivers’ body has cited that the unpaid dues now are estimated at Rs 260 crores. GR Shanmugappa, the leader of the lorry owners’ association, has stated in a video, “Drivers are pledging jewellery for fuel, finance firms are seizing their trucks”.

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association announced the halting the delivery of rice and other foodgrains under the Anna Bhagya scheme, a flagship food security program by the state government, and declared an indefinite strike over unpaid dues.

“On June 19, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar promised to clear truckers’ dues before July 5. The dues have been accumulating, and there is no sign of any settlement. From February to June, truckers have to be paid around Rs 260 crore”, stated Shanmugappa.

On Monday, July 7, the association announced a complete stopping of any loading activity. Lakhs of BPL families who depend on the scheme are expected to be hit. 

Shanmugappa added that not only are transporters facing the financial burden of unpaid dues, they have to furnish a security deposit of Rs 4 lakhs in the tender process. The contractors, their loaders, drivers and other staff have not been paid for months, Shanmugappa stated.

