Karnataka: In Ranya Rao Gold smuggling case, Enforcement Directorate joins the probe, conducts raids in Bengaluru

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the daughter of senior IPS officer and Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport earlier this month while trying to smuggle gold. As per reports, Ranya Rao was found carrying 14 kgs of gold bars strapped to her belt when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence caught her.

Following the arrest, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sought the help of CBI in investigating the case. An FIR was also filed by the CBI in the case on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also joined the probe and has conducted raids at several places in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Constable Basavaraj, the protocol officer who assisted Ranya Rao arrest has reportedly said that DGP Ramachandra Rao, Ranya Rao’s stepfather, instructed him to provide protocol assistance at Bengaluru Airport to the Kannada actress. The Constable Basavaraj denied involvement in gold smuggling but admitted assisting the actress multiple times.

Reportedly, Ranya Rao said that she was instructed by unknown callers to collect the gold from Dubai and deliver it to Bengaluru. Intriguingly, she had visited Dubai 30 times during the past year.



