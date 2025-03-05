Ranya Rao, daughter of Karnataka DGP, arrested in Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 14 kg gold

Actress Ranya Rao, the daughter of senior IPS officer and Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) K Ramachandra Rao, has been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport while trying to smuggle gold. As per reports, Ranya Rao was found carrying 14 kgs of gold bars strapped to her belt when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence caught her.

As per reports, Ranya Rao had arrived from Dubai and was wearing a belt strapped to her body where 14 kgs of gold bars were found. An additional 800 grams of gold ornaments were also found with her. She was produced before a mgistrate on Tuesday, March 4, and was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The DRI officials have stated that the 32-year-old actress is suspected of involvement in a gold smuggling syndicate that has been active in recent months.

She came under the radar for her frequent trips to Gulf. Ranya was reportedly misusing her father’s official position to evade physical checks at the airport. Whenever she arrived from Gulf, a protocol officer would meet her, escorting her out using protocol reserved for senior IPS officers, evading physical check. A government vehicle also used to come to pick her up, TOI reported.