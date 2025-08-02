Karnataka rape scandal: Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 47-year-old domestic help

A trial court in Bengaluru on Saturday (August 2, 2025) sentenced former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his domestic help and recording videos of the acts. The court also ordered Revanna to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victim. The verdict was delivered by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat. Revanna was convicted on Friday, and the sentencing hearing took place on Saturday.

In court, Revanna claimed that no complaint was made while he was serving as an MP, and that the allegations suddenly surfaced during the election period. Nevertheless, he said he respected the court’s decision. The prosecution had demanded strict punishment, while Revanna’s lawyer pleaded for leniency, citing his social work and young age.

The case dates back to 2021, when Revanna allegedly raped his domestic help and threatened her using videos he had recorded. The victim remained silent out of fear, but after the videos were leaked in 2024, she filed a complaint. Revanna faced multiple charges, and an SIT investigation led to a chargesheet being filed in August 2024. Revanna had filed a plea for discharge from the case, which the court rejected.