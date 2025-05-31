Kerala community in Dubai gives a grand welcome to anti-India former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi

Anti-India former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi received a warm welcome from the Indian Kerala community during an event held at the Pakistan Association Dubai. Shahid Afridi is notorious for making statements against India, including his recent statement during Operation Sindoor when he said, “India kills its own people and then blames Pakistan.”

However, when Afridi arrived for the event in Dubai, Kerala community members broke into chants of “Boom Boom”, Afridi responded by saying, “Ho gaya Boom Boom”.

WHY? WHY? WHY?



Former Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul received a rapturous welcome from the Indian Kerala community during an event held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD).



Afridi of all people? pic.twitter.com/k95BQEqK6R — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 30, 2025

Netizens have been outraged by this hospitality from Indians for a Pakistani cricketer who has always spewed vitriol against India, with many expressing their anger and disappointment online.