Kerala man attempts to enter Israel illegally, shot dead by security forces in Jordan: Details

Security officers in Jordan shot and killed a man from the Thiruvananthapuram district as he attempted to enter Israel illegally. The Indian Embassy in Amman emailed his family to inform them on 1st March. Thomas Gabriel Perera (47), a native of Thumba, has been identified as the victim.

He and 3 other people landed in Jordan on tourist visas. His brother-in-law Edison Charles (43) suffered damage from a gunshot wound. He also hails from Thumba and arrived home 2 days ago.

The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased. @MEAIndia — India in Jordan (@IndiainJordan) March 2, 2025

“The security forces tried to stop them but they did not listen to the warning, the guards opened fire on them. One bullet hit Thomas in his head and he passed away at the spot. Later his body was sent to the local hospital. Officials of the embassy will be visiting the hospital to verify the identity of Thomas where the mortal remains are kept,” the communication disclosed.

It asked the family to provide information on his ID and stated that there would be some costs involved with transporting his personal goods and mortal remains.

A relative voiced, “The last time he called us was on February 9. He said they were safe in the place where they stayed. He dropped the call suddenly. After that, we have never been able to speak to him.”