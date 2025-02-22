Kerala: Musammil beats his 65-year-old mother Amina to death using a gas cylinder

In a shocking incident from Kerala’s Malappuram, 32-year-old Musammil killed his 65-year-old mother Amina to death with a gas cylinder. Musammil… He has been arrested by the Kerala Police from Tirur. The accused is allegedly facing mental health issues.

Musammil attacked her mother working in the kitchen without any provocation. The incident took place between 4 AM to 6 AM after his father had left for work.

He reportedly hit his mother on the head with a gas cylinder causing her death. Apparently, Musammil was not taking his medications for his mental health problems which caused friction between the mother and son.

However, the Kalpakancherry Police hasn’t confirmed the mental health angle yet and are treating it like a regular murder case.