Some groups in Kerala have protested against the state government’s move to introduce Zumba in schools. The CPI(M)-ruled government wishes to incorporate Zumba—a dance fitness activity—into schools so that it can enhance students’ physical and mental well-being and drive them away from drugs and violence. Teachers were already imparted lessons in Zumba in the context of a refresher course last month.

But Muslim clerical leaders like those belonging to SAMASTHA have opposed the move. Cleric Abdul Samad Pookkottor stated that Zumba might damage the moral values of students. “We have yoga and prayer to attain mental peace. Why do we require a Western dance like Zumba, particularly at a time when boys and girls are being asked to mingle?” he asked. He further threatened that their clerics would vehemently oppose the move if the government persistently pursued it.

Another cleric, Nazar Faizy Koodathai, maintained that it was improper for students to dance in skimpy clothing and be near the opposite sex, and referred to it as “vulgar”.

Student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Muslim Students Federation, also was against the move. IUML state president PK Navas averred that the government introduced Zumba in a rush without conducting research or consulting adequately.