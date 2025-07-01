Kerala: One-year-old child dies of jaundice after parents Nawaz and Heera refuse modern medicine treatment, no vaccination was given either

In Kerala’s Malappuram, a one-year-old boy has died after suffering from jaundice. As per reports, the parents of the toddler refused to use modern medicine for his treatment due to their religious beliefs.

The child, named Esen Erhan, reportedly did not receive any treatment, the police suspect. The boy’s parents, Nawaz and Heera Hareera are residents of Kottakal. The child passed away on June 27. The child’s mother is an accupuncture practitioner. She had reportedly shared posts on social media about refusing modern medicine treatments.

After local government officials visited the couple to inquire about the baby’s death, they were shocked to learn that the one-year-old boy had not received any vaccinations either.

The family had already buried the child. However, the police, after learning of the medical neglect, have launched an investigation into the child’s death. The body of the child has been exhumed for examination. The police have stated that action will be taken against the parents based on the findings of the post-mortem examination.

The parents reportedly believed that the jaundice would vanish if the child got wet in the rain. The toddler had reportedly never received any proper medicine.