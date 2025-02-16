Kerala: YouTuber Mohammed Nishal rapes woman twice, threatens to post obscene videos on Social Media

A YouTuber in Kerala’s Kozhikode has been arrested after he allegedly raped a woman twice and also threatened to post her obscene photos and videos on social media.

The 25-year-old YouTuber had reportedly befriended the woman through social media. Based on the complaint of the victim, Kalamassery police arrested Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode on Saturday, February 15.

As per the complaint by the woman, the YouTuber had raped her twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media. He also threatened to send those videos and photos to her husband.

Mohammed Nishal was produced before a local court where he was sent to judicial custody.