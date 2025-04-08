In a move stirring both historical and political conversation, Maharashtra’s Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has announced plans to rename Khultabad — the town that houses the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb — to its earlier name, Ratnapur.

Located about 25 kilometers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Khultabad has long been a site of contention. It’s not just home to Aurangzeb’s grave, but also the resting place of his son Azam Shah, Nizam Asaf Jah, and several others. However, Shirsat and other state leaders, along with right-wing groups, have been pushing for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, arguing that the Mughal ruler’s legacy has no place in Maharashtra.

“Aurangzeb was a tyrant who tortured and executed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His grave doesn’t belong in a land that honors Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy,” Shirsat said last month.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the Shiv Sena leader gave more historical context. “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was once Khadki before it was renamed Aurangabad. In the same way, Khultabad was originally known as Ratnapur. Aurangzeb changed many place names during his reign— now, we’re correcting that history,” he explained.

Shirsat also noted that the government is reviewing other place names containing “bad”— like Aurangabad— for potential renaming.

Beyond the name change, plans are also underway to create a memorial in Khultabad that celebrates the valor and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj. “It’s time we reclaim our history and honor the heroes who truly shaped it,” Shirsat declared.