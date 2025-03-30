‘Koi mar gya kya’: Noida Lamborghini driver asks after hitting 2 workers

On Sunday, March 30, in a horrific accident, a red Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath next to an under-construction complex in Noida’s Sector 94.

The video of the accident has since gone viral on Social Media.

Speeding Lamborghini runs over 3 people in Noida Sector 26, grievously injuring them. Listen to the guy’s tone after he’s caught. He’s been arrested. pic.twitter.com/Upz44LhyQ1 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 30, 2025

Notably, after the driver was confronted following the accident, he nonchalantly asked- Koi mar gaya kya (Did someone die)”.

The workers are thankfully out of danger and are currently undergoing treatment.

The driver of the car has been taken into custody by the police, and the car has been seized.