Kolkata: CCTV footage shows TMC MLA Humayun Kabir kicking, assaulting Asst Registrar of WB University of Health Sciences 

A CCTV video from the office of the Assistant Registrar of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences in Salt Lake, Kolkata has gone viral. In the footage, TMC MLA from Debra Humayun Kabir can be seen physically assaulting, kicking, punching and threatening the Assitant Registrar Pralay Chakraborty inside his own office.

The Assistant Registrar first tries to plead with the MLA, then runs away from the office to save himself from the assaultng MLA.

MLA Kabir is seen alone in the video.

Humayun Kabir is a former IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre from the 2003 batch. After resigning from the police services, he joined TMC in 2021 and contested from his native town of Debra.