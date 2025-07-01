The horrifying details emerging from the Kolkata rape case have shaken the city’s conscience. A 24-year-old law student was allegedly raped inside South Calcutta Law College on June 25, and shockingly, the accused reportedly used the survivor’s own medical condition to further their crime.

During a court hearing, the public prosecutor revealed that when the survivor suffered a panic attack, an inhaler was brought — not out of concern, but so she could recover just enough to be brutalised again. The main accused, 31-year-old former student Monojit Mishra, along with students Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), and a security guard, have been arrested.

The survivor, in her complaint, stated that after using the inhaler, she tried to escape but was dragged to the security room, where Mishra allegedly raped her while the others recorded the assault.

The prosecution stressed the need for extended police custody, citing the brutality of the crime and ongoing evidence collection, including medical and electronic records. The defence, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations as a conspiracy.

The court has granted police custody of the three primary accused till July 8 and the security guard till Friday, as the investigation continues.