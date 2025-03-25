Kunal Kamra case: 12 Shiv Sena workers arrested for vandalism released on bail by Bandra court

In Mumbai, a court in Bandra has granted bail to 12 workers of Shiv Sena who have been accused of vandalising the comedy club venue where Leftist Kunal Kamra performed his show on March 23.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal and 11 others were arrested on March 24 after they vandalised the comedy club after the controversial ‘comedian’ performed a political skit, allegedly calling Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as a ‘traitor’.

Kamra himself has been facing a case after his political skit, which included derogatory comments against Shinde and BJP leaders.

Interestingly, Kamra had earlier hosted a show with Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the former Maharashtra government under Uddhav Thackeray ordered the demolition of the properties of actress Kangana Ranaut. Kamra and Raut were seen ‘celebrating’ the demolition.