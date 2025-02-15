Thursday, May 15, 2025

London: Kurdish man burns Quran outside Turkish consulate, gets attacked with knife

On Thursday (13th February), a Kurdish man named Hamit Coşkun was attacked by a knife-welding extremist while he was burning a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish consulate in London.

Visuals of the incident have now surfaced on social media. Hamit Coşkun was injured during the attack. It must be noted that the Quran burning event was notified to the public in advance.

While speaking about the matter, the Kurdish activist said, “While I was burning the Quran, I was attacked with a knife. The ambulance and the police came.”

On learning about the matter, the police reached the spot and rescued the victim. Hamit Coşkun was thereafter admitted to the hospital.

The cops arrested the attacker for grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

Hamit Coşkun, who burnt the copy of the Quran, had previously described Islam as a ‘religion of terrorism’ on X (formerly Twitter).

