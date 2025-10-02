The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the violent clashes that occurred in Leh on September 24, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals. As per an official public notice issued on October 1, 2025, Mukul Beniwal (IAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nubra, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer.

The probe, mandated by District Magistrate Leh’s Order No. 03 JC of 2025 dated September 26, aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding the serious law and order breakdown, the police response, and the fatalities.

As per the notification, the the deceased have been identified as, Jigmet Dorjey, son of Yountan Chospel, resident of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul, son of Tsering Dorup, resident of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail, son of Nawang Zotpa, resident of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin, son of Stanzin Namgyal, resident of Skurbuchan.

The inquiry officer is required to submit a detailed report within four weeks. To ensure transparency, the public is invited to provide evidence, including oral statements, written submissions, photos, or video recordings. Submissions will be accepted from October 4 to October 18, 2025, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the DC Office Conference Hall in Leh.

The notice has been disseminated to local authorities, media outlets, and uploaded on official websites for wide publicity. This development comes amid ongoing demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections in Ladakh, following protests that turned violent outside the BJP office in Leh.