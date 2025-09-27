A day after controversial activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested for Leh violence, the police have claimed that he had links with Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. Talking to media on Sunday, Ladakh’s Director General of Police (DGP), SD Singh Jamwal, further said that Wangchuk’s, visits to neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh had raised concernes.

Significantly, DGP Jamwal said that recently Ladakh police had caught a Pakistani Intelligence Officer (PIO), adding that the agent was allegedly in contact with Wangchuk. The DGP said, “We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him. Investigation is being done.”

He said that Wanghchuk’s Pakistan links are being probed.

Defending the arrest of the activist, the DGP said that his protest platform provided space for violence to erupt. He alleged that Planning and coordination for the violent protest was done beforehand.

DGP Jamwal added that while the administration is already working with the Leh Apex Body and KDA, Sonam Wangchuk is demanding 6th Schedule status and statehood, creating obstacles and sabotaging the decision-making process.

The Ladakh’s top cop further accused Wanghchuk of instigating the violence on Wednesday. He said, “Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation.”

Talking about the Leh violence on Wednesday, DGP said that a 5000-6000 strong group marched and damaged government buildings and party offices. He said that several CRPF jawans were brutally beaten up, adding that one jawan is still in hospital with a serious spinal injury.

He added that 70–80 security personnel and a similar number of civilians were injured, including a girl who had to be airlifted to Delhi. DGP Jamwal said that he himself was attacked but survived with minor injuries.

44 people have been arrested so far for the violence. “We have arrested 44 people so far. The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges,” the DGP said.