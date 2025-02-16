‘Is there any meaning to Kumbh Mela’: Lalu Prasad Yadav mocks Hindu festival, calls it ‘faltu’

On Sunday (16th February), RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav courted controversy after he mocked the Maha Kumbh Mela which is organised in Prayagraj.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he claimed, “Is there any meaning to Kumbh?”

#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | Patna, Bihar: Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many… pic.twitter.com/83icLBvtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Lalu Prasad Yadav did not stop here and went on to dub the Hindu festival as ‘faltu’ (stupid).