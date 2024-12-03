Land worth Rs 700 crore allotted in exchange for cars: ED’s charge in MUDA ‘scam’ in Karnataka

In Karnataka’s MUDA scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that most of the land allotments by MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority), under the controversial 50:50 scheme, were made in the names of dummy or benami individuals.

As per ED, these illegal land allotments were made in exchange for luxury cars, cash, and other properties.

During their investigations, ED has reportedly found that 1,095 plots, having a market value exceeding Rs 700 crore, were allotted illegally. These plot were later sold by the business persons who initially got them, generating a lot of wealth for them.

Notably Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his family are also accused in this MUDA scam. The Lokayukta is currently investigating Siddaramaiah’s role in the allotment of 14 housing sites to his wife in 2021.





