After a Canada-based businessman of Indian origin, Darshan Singh Sahsi, was murdered on Monday morning (27th October) in front of his home in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder. Sahsi was shot dead while sitting inside his pick-up truck by an unidentified assailant.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the 68-year-old businessman getting into his pick-up truck, and seconds later, a masked man got out of a silver sedan parked nearby and walked to Sahsi’s truck. The masked man aimed a gun at the driver’s side window of the truck and fired multiple shots through the closed window. He ran back to the sedan and drove away. The entire incident happened within a few seconds. The team of Police that arrived at the scene found Sahsi in a critical condition. He could not be saved despite the best efforts to revive him.

The incident took place in front of Sahsi’s home in the 31300-block of Ridgeview Drive at about 9:22 a.m. Schools nearby were placed under the ‘shelter-in-place’ protocol and people were advised to stay inside.

Darshan Singh Sahsi was leaving for a Maple Ridge plant where he operated his textile recycling business.

Subsequently, Goldy Dhillon, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, admitted that the Ludhiana-born businessman was killed by the gang as he was involved in the drug trade and refused to give them money.

An investigation was launched into the killing by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). “Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting,” said a statement by the IHIT on Tuesday (28th October), assuring that the “Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting”. The IHIT released CCTV footage of the silver sedan, a Toyota Corolla, which was involved in the killing, and appealed to the public to identify the vehicle and its owner. Initial investigation suggested that the shooter was waiting in his car for Sahsi to arrive and sit in his vehicle.

“As we continue to build a timeline of events, it is important for anyone with information to contact IHIT immediately,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in the statement. “No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident,” Sgt. Freda Fong added.

Who was Darshan Singh Sahsi

Darshan Singh Sahsi hailed from Rajgarh village in Ludhiana district of Punjab. He moved to Canada in 1991 and worked odd jobs for some time. Later, he bought the stakes in a dwindling textile recycling unit, Canam International, and revived it into an international company.