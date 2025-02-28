Longest ‘Digital Arrest’: 25-year-old Agra man held after defrauding a Nainital Professor of 47 Lakhs, held him captive for 18 days

‘Digital Arrest’ is the latest tool of cyber scamsters in India, and a 58-year-old Professor from Nainital has become its latest victim. The Professor was held captive for a harrowing 18 days and defrauded of Rs 47 Lakhs. Now the accused, a 25-year-old youth has been arrested for the crime from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested the mastermind, identified as Aman Kushwaha, from Agra.

The victim had filed a complaint in December 2024 after being scammed, reporting that unknown individuals contacted him via WhatsApp and Skype. The scamsters claimed his Aadhaar-linked SIM card had been used for illegal transactions, threatening him with a money laundering case. After threatening the victim, the scamsters coerced him into transferring money to multiple bank accounts. As much as Rs 47 Lakh was extorted from the victim during the scam.

Law enforcement agencies from different states are working together to uncover the full extent of this gang’s operations.

‘Digital arrest’ is a method used by cybercriminals to confine victims to their houses to defraud them. The perpetrators create fear in the minds of internet users by making audio or video calls, often impersonating law enforcement agents with AI-generated voices or visual technology.