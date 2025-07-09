In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Mohammad Rashid forced a 20-year-old Hindu girl into converting to Islam after luring her into his love trap. Initially, Rashid told the girl that he would recite Hanuman Chalisa and revert to Hinduism, however, after days, he began pressuring the Hindu girl to convert to Islam.

Now the girl has lodged a complaint. She said that Rashid claimed to be a secular person. However, he started pressuring the complainant to convert to Islam. After the girl refused to convert, Rashid allegedly tried to lure her by offering money. Rashid is reported to have relatives in Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. The accused also lured the girl by promising to take her abroad and give her a better life.

According to media reports , Rashid also threatened to make the girl’s obscene edited photos viral and kill her family. The girl’s mental condition deteriorated due to this harassment. Rashid even provoked the girl to commit suicide.

The girl narrated the matter to her mother. After this, with the help of family members, an FIR was lodged in the police station.