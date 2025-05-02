Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh: Farhan poses as Hindu to entrap and sexually exploit a Hindu girl, later pressurises her to convert; arrested

A disturbing case from Sagar city has surfaced where a man allegedly posed as a Hindu to trap a college student in a relationship, exploited her for six months, and then pressured her to convert her religion. The accused, Farhan Makarani, along with his friend Rohit Kushwaha, has been arrested following the victim’s complaint.

The girl said Farhan contacted her via Instagram in March 2024 using the name “Golu” and pretended to be Hindu—wearing tilak and visiting temples with her. She only discovered his real identity in October and began distancing herself. In retaliation, Farhan allegedly threatened to defame her.

On April 30, at a temple visit, Farhan and his friend confronted her, demanding religious conversion and threatening her life. The victim, originally from Panna and studying in Sagar for three years, also revealed she had been sexually exploited earlier.

Seeking help, she approached a Hindu organization, which helped her file a police complaint. Authorities have booked both accused under charges of rape, threats, and forced conversion. The investigation is ongoing.