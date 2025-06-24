Love Jihad in Ujjain: Sohail & gang lure Hindu girls under false pretenses, phones uncover fake IDs and chats

In Ujjain’s Chimanganj area, members of the Bajrang Dal caught three boys harassing two minor Hindu girls. Initially, the boys identified themselves as Ankit, Rahul, and Raj. However, upon checking their IDs, it was revealed that all three were actually Muslims. Following this discovery, they were beaten up by the crowd, and later the police arrested them.

According to reports, police found 7 to 8 fake social media profiles on the boys’ phones, all created under Hindu names. Investigations revealed that these boys were using these fake profiles to lure Hindu girls. Chats and photos with girls were also recovered from their phones. Out of the three boys, two are minors while the third, identified as Sohail, is an adult.

The case began after a girl filed a complaint with the police on Monday (June 23, 2025), stating that a boy was stalking and harassing her.

Following this, the three boys were spotted near Eidgah harassing two minor girls. Bajrang Dal activists informed the police, who then detained the boys. Both the boys and the girls, along with their families, were called to the police station for questioning.