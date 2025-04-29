Lucknow: Chand and two others strip, assault Hindu man with sticks after asking his religion, main accused arrested

On 27th April, three individuals assaulted a Hindu young man after inquiring about his religious identity and the young man sustained severe injuries as a result, reported Amar Ujala. The incident transpired in Gudamba, Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have filed a case against the assailants and apprehended the primary culprit named Chand. According to the victim, he departed from his residence for some errands at 1 pm. His slippers broke after he tripped on the way and went to his friend’s house to change them. After a brief pass, he resumed his journey towards Abhinav Girls College, passing through Unity City crossing.

Meanwhile, motor mechanic Chand stopped the youth and asked him to remove the slippers claiming that they were his. He and his two companions subsequently pulled the Hindu man into the store when he objected. The complainant stated that the perpetrators forcibly stripped him of his trousers and inquired about his religious beliefs. Upon his refusal to answer, he was severely beaten with sticks. Fortunately, he managed to flee and reported the incident to the authorities.

Inspector Prabhatesh Kumar Srivastava of Gudamba announced that a case has been filed against the accused, Chand, along with two associates, for assault, threats, and other serious offenses. Chand has been arrested. Surveillance footage is currently being reviewed to identify additional offenders.