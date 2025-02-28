Madhya Pradesh: 150 college staff held hostage for rejecting Holi event request in Indore, 4 student leaders expelled

In the Government Holkar Science College in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, 4 student leaders were expelled for allegedly holding more than 150 staff members hostage after they denied permission to celebrate a Holi program on campus.

The students had reportedly planned ‘Holkar Ka Holi Fest’ on March 7, featuring DJ performances and even a rain dance. There was also reportedly n entry fees of Rs 150 for the event.

However, the College administration denied permission for the event. However, the students ignored the instructions from the administration and went ahead with their plans anyway.

The students who were planning the event put up posters for the event on campus which were removed by the administration. Following administration’s action, a protest was organised by the students against the administration. The door of the college’s Yashwant Hall was closed from outside and its power supply was also cut off.

A meeting of about 150 members of the staff was underway when the power was cut off and the doors were locked from outside. Later, the four student leaders who led this act were expelled by the institute and told to collect their Transfer Certificates.