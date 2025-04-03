Madhya Pradesh liquor ban comes into effect, no alcohol to be sold or purchased in 19 religious cities including Ujjain

The liquor ban in 19 famous religious cities in Madhya Pradesh has come into effect from the new financial year. Under the ban order, no alcohol can be sold or purchased in the 19 municipalities that have popular religious sites, including Ujjain.

It is notable here that in the Ujjain Mahakaal temple, alcohol is one of the main offerings to the deity. However, with the ban in place, sale of alcohol has been stopped in the Ujjain municipal limits.

Though alcohol is available in outlets outside the Ujjain municipal limits, there is no clarity yet if devotees carrying liquor purchased outside the city limits will be allowed to carry it and offer at the temple.

Priests at Mahakaal temple have been allowed to keep a 2-day stock for temple offerings.

The 19 cities include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Orchha, Maheshwar and Datia.