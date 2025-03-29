Madhya Pradesh: Sale of non-vegetarian food banned around Maa Chamunda Tekri temple in Dewas during Chaitra Navratri

Ahead of the Chaitra Navratri festival that begins on Sunday (30th March), the Dwas Municipality in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order banning he sale and purchase of meat in the area surrounding the Maa Chamunda Tekri temple.

The order dated March 29, 2025, said, “During the Chaitra Navratri festival, a large number of people come to visit Maa Chamunda Tekri. Keeping in view the sentiments of the general public and religious importance, all non-vegetarian business establishments and hotels will be completely closed from 30.03.2025 to 06.04.2025 (till the period of Chaitra Navratri festival).”

As per the order all there will be a ban on the sale and purchase of all kinds of meat, including chicken, mutton, fish and egg in the areas around the temple.

A similar order was passed by the Maihar district administration on Friday (29th March) banning the sale of meat in the areas during the Navratri festival. SDM Vikas Kumar issued an order which stated, “I, Vikas Kumar Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Maihar, hereby, using the powers conferred under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, completely ban the purchase and sale of meat, fish and eggs in the entire Maihar Nagar Palika from March 30, 2025 to midnight of April 7, 2025.”



