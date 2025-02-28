Bangladesh: Madrassa Student Abu Bakkar abducts minor girl, rapes victim inside the madrassa

On Tuesday (25th February) morning, a madrassa student identified as Abu Bakkar raped a minor girl while she was en route to her school. The incident occurred in Bijoynagar village in Singra upazila in the Natore district of Bangladesh.

The victim was identified as a 3rd Std student. Abu Bakkar forcibly took the underage girl inside the premises of the ‘People’s Quami madrassa’ and raped her.

When the victim screamed, the accused fled the crime scene. The locals later rescued her and rushed her to a nearby health facility.

Abu Bakkar previously ran away with a girl who was also a student of madrassa. It remains unknown whether the girl was a minor. He reportedly ‘married’ the girl but later divorced her.

According to the locals, the accused has a history of harassing girls on the street. The police arrested Abu Bakkar (22) on Wednesday (26th February) night. The development was confirmed by Singra Police Station OC Asmaul Haque.