Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gets threat from a Pakistan number, Mumbai Police on high alert

On Friday, February 28, Mumbai Police received a threatening message directed towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The message was sent on WhatsApp from a Pakistani phone number. Mumbai Police is on a high alert after receiving the message.

The sender, identifying himself as ‘Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raja Dev’ sent the message to the Mumbai Traffic Police via WhatsApp. The message threatened an attack on the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office.

Notably, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also received a death threat via email from an unknown account last week. The sender threatened to blow up Shinde’s car with a bomb.

In the current incident, a case has been registered and the probe is underway.