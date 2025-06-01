Maharashtra FDA suspends licence of Zepto’s Dharavi warehouse over multiple safety violations including fungus on food packets, expired products, unhygienic condition

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of quick-commerce platform Zepto, following serious hygiene violations at its Dharavi warehouse.

An FDA inspection revealed multiple breaches of food safety standards, including fungal growth on food items, improper cold storage temperatures, wet and dirty floors, and the storage of expired products alongside fresh stock. Additionally, food items were found stored directly on the ground and near stagnant water, indicating poor sanitation practices.

#Zepto’s Food Business Licence in #Dharavi, Mumbai, suspended by #MaharashtraFDA on serious non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006



Maharashtra FDA conducted an inspection at the premises of Kiranakart Tech (Zepto) in Dharavi, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hRa5ZetQ0Y — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 1, 2025

As per FDA, the company violated the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The suspension will remain in effect until the facility achieves full compliance with the relevant acts, and receives clearance from the licensing authority.

In response, Zepto stated, “At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance.”