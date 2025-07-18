The Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that Islampur in Sangli district is being renamed as Ishwarpur. The decision was announced by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal during the final day of the Monsoon Session of the state assembly.

He said that the decision was taken by the cabinet meeting on Thursday, and the proposal will be sent to the centre for approval.

The proposal was prompted by Shiv Pratisthan, a Hindutva group led by Sambhaji Bhide, which formally requested the change through a memorandum submitted to the Sangli Administration. The demand for the renaming originated decades ago, and a Shiv Sena leader from the area noted that it has been pending since 1986.

Shiv Pratishtan members have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.