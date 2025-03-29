Maharashtra govt to build a memorial honouring Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who was killed by Kasab’s bullets during the 26/11 Mumbai attack

The Maharashtra Government has unveiled plans to establish a memorial honouring Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble in his hometown, Mauje Kedambe, situated in the Satara District. Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously honored with the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his heroic actions during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The memorial will be built in Kedambe, his native village, with a budget of ₹13.46 crore allocated for the project. On Friday, the district administration received the first installment of ₹2.70 crore, amounting to 20% of the total funding.

“The Maharashtra government has decided to build a memorial in honour of Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police who was killed by bullets during the 26/11 terror attack,” media agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra government has decided to build a memorial in honour of Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police who fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack.



The memorial will be built in Tukaram Omble's native village, Kedambe, in Satara… pic.twitter.com/0NvwpSufcp — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

In the financial year 2024-25, under the ‘Establishment of Memorials of Great Personalities in Rural Areas’ scheme, funds from account head 2515 2486 have been allocated for constructing a memorial honoring Ashok Chakra awardee and martyr Tukaram Omble in his native village, Mouje Kedambe, Taluka.

For the memorial in Javali, District Satara, 20% of the sanctioned administrative amount—₹2.70 crore (Two Crore Seventy Lakh)—will be disbursed in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Tahawwar Rana has renewed his Emergency Application for a Stay Pending Litigation of his Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus, previously submitted to Justice Kagan. He has now requested that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts, as stated in an order published on the US Supreme Court’s website.