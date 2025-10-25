Maharashtra horror: Man kills twin daughters after fight with wife, walks to police station to confess

In a chilling case from Maharashtra, a man allegedly slit the throats of his two-year-old twin daughters after a domestic argument with his wife and then calmly walked into a police station to confess.

The accused, identified as Rahul Chavan, hails from Washim district. Police said the shocking incident unfolded after Chavan and his wife got into a heated quarrel while travelling with their daughters. The dispute escalated to the point where his wife decided to leave for her parents’ home mid-journey.

Consumed by anger, Chavan reportedly drove off alone with his children and stopped in a forested area near Ancharwadi village in Buldhana district. There, in a fit of rage, he slit the throats of both toddlers.

Moments after committing the heinous act, Chavan drove straight to the Washim police station and confessed to killing his daughters. Acting on his statement, officers immediately rushed to the scene, where they discovered the children’s bodies.

Preliminary findings indicate that the bodies were partially burnt, raising suspicion that Chavan might have attempted to destroy evidence by setting them on fire. However, police officials said they are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to confirm whether the girls were burnt after death.

Senior officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Manisha Kadam, visited the spot and supervised the initial investigation. The crime scene has been cordoned off for forensic analysis, and samples have been collected for examination.

Police have registered a case of murder and are probing the sequence of events that led to the crime. “The accused has been arrested. We are verifying all details, including his mental condition at the time of the crime,” a senior police officer quoted as saying by NDTV.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with locals describing it as one of the most horrifying cases in recent memory.