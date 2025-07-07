Maharashtra: Fugitive Arif Khan, on the run for 32 years after the 1993 Mumbai riots, finally arrested by police

The Mumbai Police have arrested Arif Khan, a fugitive wanted in the 1993 Mumbai riots case, from Wadala. Arif Khan has been absconding for 32 years. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Wadala on Sunday.

The 54-year-old terror accused was identified as Arif Ali Hashmulla Khan by the officials of the Wadala Police Station.

“A police team went to Uttar Pradesh, from where he hails. On the leads we got there as well as a specific tip off, we nabbed Khan from Deen Bandhu Nagar in Wadala East on Saturday. A court has remanded him in judicial custody,” a police official was quoted by Mid-Day.

Arif Khan was initially arrested by the police under charges of murder, rioting and unlawful assembly three decades ago. However, he managed to get bail and absconded.

Port Zone DCP Vijaykant Sagar had instructed a special team to keep looking for Arif Khan. The team finally managed to trace Khan in Wadala. Khan had been working as a welder and has been using the surname ‘Sheikh’ to evade arrest.